ASMS closing campus after first COVID-19 positive case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama School of Math and Science is going remote after its first COVID-19 positive case.

“We had our first positive case on campus this school year, so out of an abundance of caution we are sending students home to quarantine and monitor for symptoms,” Allyson McMaken, assistant director of communications, said. “Students have been learning remotely at different points this school year already, so this is something they and our faculty members are very prepared to do. We do plan to resume in-person instruction at a later date.

