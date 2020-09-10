ASM Mobile send out Mardi Gras Civic, Convention Center rules

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many organizations have received a letter from ASM Mobile going over the rules and regulations that must be followed for the sake of Mardi Gras.

These rules come as an effort to continue the adherence of CDC guidelines in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

To access the letters, click below:

Mardi-Gras-2021-letter-Civic-CenterDownload
Mardi-Gras-2021-letter-Convention-CenterDownload

