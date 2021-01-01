Ascension Providence welcomes first baby of 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first baby born at Mobile’s Ascension Providence hospital in 2021 is Lilith Vega Kennedy.

Mom Miriah Craft welcomed Lilith to the world on New Year’s Day at 8:41 a.m. Lilith weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

