MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Friday, April 9, Ascension Providence is allowing two overnight visitors in the Labor and Delivery unit.

Labor and Delivery patients can have two designated visitors throughout their stay.

The hours for visiting patients will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Ascension Providence. Patients can have two visitors at a time. One visitor can stay overnight, except in the ICU.