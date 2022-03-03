MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ascension Providence Hospital announced that the hospital will be returning to its normal visitation hours starting Friday, March 4.

The changes in visitation hours come as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Mobile County. Visitors can now see their loved ones from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to a Facebook post from Ascension Providence Hospital.

Special rules are in place for those whose loved ones may have COVID-19 or have tested positive for the virus:

Only designated visitor is allowed per hospitalization

Visitors cannot exchange with other individuals during the hospitalization

Visitors to COVID-19 positive patient rooms must comply with appropriate PPE requirements when entering the patient’s room and should not go anywhere else in the hospital.

End-of-life situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis and in conjunction with the Nurse Manager, House Supervisor or Administrator on Call.

For those visiting the Labor and Delivery unit:

Visitors are limited to two at a time.

During the postpartum period, siblings of the newborn are allowed to visit in addition to the two visitors.

Masks are still required for all visitors, according to the post.