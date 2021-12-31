Ascension Providence changes visitation policy amid rise of COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ascension Providence is changing its visitation policy starting Jan. 3, 2022, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mobile.
The following rules will be put into for visitors of non-COVID-19 patients:
- Visitations for non-COVID patients will be limited to two guests per day
- Visitors must be 18-years-old or older
- Only one overnight visitor is allowed for surgery patients; none are allowed in ICUs
- Visiting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including the Labor and Delivery unit
- ICU visitor hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- End of life situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis
- Visitors must be screened upon entry for symptoms of illness. Anyone exhibiting symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 infection cannot enter. Screening stations are located at the Discharge entrance in the back of the Lobby in the hospital and at the Building B entrance of the medical office building. After being screened, the visitor will be issued an arm band.
- Visitors must wear a hospital provided mask/face covering at all times (except eating and drinking), observe social distancing and sanitize hands frequently.
The following rules will be put into place for visitors of COVID-19 patients:
- COVID-19 positive patients may have 1 DESIGNATED visitor for the entire hospitalization. NO EXCHANGES ARE ALLOWED. The visitor must wear appropriate PPE and remain masked the entire time they are in the room.
- Visitation for patients sickened by COVID-19 is restricted to end-of-life care or special circumstances unless there are mental or physical deficiencies that require a 24 hour caregiver at home. End-of-life situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis and in conjunction with the Nurse Manager, House Supervisor or the Administrator on Call.
Ascension Providence said overnight visitors should be prepared to stay within the hospital after 7 p.m. because no re-entry will be allowed.