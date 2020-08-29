As school starts in Mobile County, midtown church transforms backpack event for pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As school starts this coming Tuesday in Mobile County, members of a church in Midtown Mobile are stepping in to help. 3 Circle Church’s annual “Back-to-School” bash is being completely revamped due to pandemic restrictions. Last year we stopped by the bash and it was a large, indoor gathering. This year it’s totally different. The backpack giveaway will be done via a drive-through.

“We are giving away a little over 400 book bags. We moved all of the event to a drive-through so that we can try to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Pastor Micah Gaston via text message Saturday morning. Many community groups adapted in this way for their annual school outreach efforts. We saw that earlier this month at Pathway Church. According to a Facebook Event post, this event runs from 10 am to 1 pm in midtown Mobile.