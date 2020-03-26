As grocery stores sell out of bread, local bakeries fill the void

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bread is a hot commodity right now, and a lot of grocery stores are sold out. Visiting a local bakery is a good way to get what you need and support a small business in the process.

Pollman’s Bake Shop makes fresh loaves daily and workers have been baking a lot more of it to fill the need.

“Mobile Infirmary has been buying like 10 loaves every day. Churches have been buying more wheat bread so they can give it out to some of their church members,” said Store Manager Joanna Hernandez.

At a time when not many people are going out, the bread sales are helping Pollman’s maintain their staff. Hernandez says they are grateful for the sales.

“By people buying the bread, it’s gotten our sales back up and with that we don’t have to cut people’s hours,” said Hernandez.

