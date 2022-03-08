Six athletes will be honored with statues near the Mobile Convention Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nationally renowned artist has been selected and is already hard at work designing sculptures for Mobile’s Hall of Fame Courtyard. Nine-foot bronze statues will be produced and placed along Water Street just south of the Mobile Convention Center.

Brett Grill was introduced Tuesday at a press conference. He works out of Grand Rapids, Mich., and his art is displayed across the nation, including at the U.S. Capitol, the University of Kentucky and the University of Michigan. Grill said he grew up playing Wiffle Ball and pretending to be Hank Aaron, one of the six athletes he’ll now be sculpting for the Hall of Fame Courtyard.

“I believe it’s part of what binds communities together, that they have shared stories and heroes,” said Grill. “That’s precisely what this project seeks to do and why I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

Grill was selected after a six-month-long, nationwide search. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson created a search committee made up of local artists, athletes and civic leaders who made the selection.

Six Mobile athletes who are either in the Baseball Hall of Fame or the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be featured in the courtyard. In addition to Aaron, that group includes Satchel Paige, Willie McCovey, Billy Williams, Ozzie Smith, and Robert Brazile. Aaron’s statue will be created first and is expected to be finished by next summer. Grill estimates it will take two years to complete the entire project.

“This will be a transformational project,” said Stimpson. He hopes the courtyard will help attract people to nearby Cooper Riverside Park and the city’s waterfront.

The project will cost more than $1 million which the city council still must approve.

Tuesday Canfor, a Canadian lumber company, donated $150,000.

Hank Aaron’s widow Billye Aaron attended Tuesday’s ceremony. Hank Aaron died in January of 2021.

“Thank you for honoring five great players of Major League Baseball,” she said.