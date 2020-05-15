Artist offering reward for stolen artwork

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Ryan Balthrop of Mobile is offering $500 for information leading to the return of his artwork stolen from a utility trailer this week from his home.

Photo of utility trailer stolen from Balthrop’s front yard



Balthrop, a local musician, supplements his income by painting iconic scenes on antique windows and selling them. In a plea to whomever stole his pieces, he asked for the artwork to be placed somewhere safe where they can be found and returned to him.

“I’m not even mad at you about the trailer. I know times are tough. Just please don’t destroy my artwork. God bless you.” Ryan Balthrop

He’s also thanks everyone for the outpouring of support. Friends of his have agreed to help pay for reward money to encourage the safe return of his artwork.

If you have any information that could help Balthrop, Call 251-406-0967.

