MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of movie nights plus an art show for the entire month of February in honor of Black History Month.

According to the Mobile County website, Parks and Recreation will host ’28 Days of Black Life, History and Culture’ at the Connie Hudson Center Art Gallery. The showcase will be displayed on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with the art gallery, the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will also be hosting a movie night once every week during the month. The movies include:

All of the movies will be held at the James Seals Jr. Park and Recreation Center.

For more information, click here.