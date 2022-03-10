MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The trees that were removed from Bienville Square due to the damage of Hurricane Sally were turned into art projects and returned to the port city a year and a half ago.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced in his nightly message on Wednesday, March 9, he had the opportunity to see these artworks that morning. The woodwork and art came from across the region according to Mayor Stimpson used by the downed oak trees.

Stimpson says the Mobile Art Council helped breathe life into the iconic oaks by bringing several artists who have produced impressive sets of pieces that will be on display for the first time.

Some of the pieces made from the Bienville trees include:

bowls

mallets

paintins

carvings

chess boards

cutting boards

electric guitar (made by Chris Fayland of Fayland Guitars in Fairhope)

The pictures come from the City of Mobile and are only some of the art pieces that will be on display. All of these art pieces will be on display during the Art Walk on Friday, March 11.