MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is looking for a man who was identified as an arson suspect for a fire that happened back in February.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is looking for Morris Xavier Douglas, 37. Douglas was identified as a suspect for a fire that happened Feb. 20 at Berkshire Arms Apartments. Four apartment units were damaged in the fire, with two being destroyed. One woman lost all her belongings in the fire, including a picture of her father.

Douglas has an active warrant for Arson 1st and is wanted for questioning by the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s Arson Unit.

If you have any information about Douglas’ whereabouts, call the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department at 251-208-7311.