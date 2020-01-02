Arrival of the Miami RedHawks for the LendingTree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The annual LendingTree Bowl is set to kick off at 6pm on January 6th at the Ladd Stadium. The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns are taking on the Miami RedHawks.

News 5 Colleen Peterson was there to capture the arrival of the Miami RedHawks. The Miami RedHawks head coach, Chuck Martin, has a few remarks on his reflection of the past season and what to expect for this upcoming LendingTree Bowl.

