MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Court documents revealed more details in connection to a Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy being arrested on 13 charges Tuesday.

Sergeant Daniel Holifield was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

According to court documents, Holified is accused of using official MCSO lettering and forging the signatures of three co-workers to purchase 10 cars.

Documents also say he stole three cars: a 2005 Pontiac, 2014 Impala and 2015 Malibu.

The alleged crimes date back to 2020 with the most recent coming in April 2023.

Holifield was originally hired by MCSO in December of 1998. He was the manager of the MCSO Fleet Department. The release said Holifield is cooperating with MCSO in the continuing investigation.