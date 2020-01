MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- A hepatitis A outbreak in Mobile County continues to grow. Last month there were four confirmed cases of acute hepatitis A. Now there are 13 in Mobile County and two of those cases are in children. The spread of the virus to children is concerning to local health officials.

Hepatitis A, a virus that affects the liver, is spread person to person. While anyone can be infected, there are certain groups of people at greater risk of contracting the virus including drug users who share paraphernalia, the homeless, and those who have been incarcerated.