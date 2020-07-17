Arrest warrant issued for mother after 5-year-old left home alone

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who left her 5-year-old child home alone Thursday night.

At about 8 p.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Riverside Drive in reference to a 911 hang up. Upon arrival, police spoke with a 5-year-old child who was left at home alone. DHR responded to the scene and made contact with the juvenile’s mother.

The grandmother responded to the scene and DHR released the juvenile to her as a safety plan. A warrant for the mother’s arrest is forthcoming.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories