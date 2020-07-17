Arrest warrant issued for mother after 5-year-old left home alone

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who left her 5-year-old child home alone Thursday night.

At about 8 p.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Riverside Drive in reference to a 911 hang up. Upon arrival, police spoke with a 5-year-old child who was left at home alone. DHR responded to the scene and made contact with the juvenile’s mother.

The grandmother responded to the scene and DHR released the juvenile to her as a safety plan. A warrant for the mother’s arrest is forthcoming.

