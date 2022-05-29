MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Mobile’s Most wanted faces a slew of charges in state and federal court. The arrest of Trenteon King last month has been a relief for some. Trenteon King was defiant as he was escorted by Mobile Police on his way to Metro Jail in late April. He’s a man Mobile Police had been looking for and his capture brought some peace to people like Tiffany Means who followed his case closely.

“Just safety-wise, my family, myself just running into him in the streets,” said Means. She is the mother of D’Anthony means. Her son was killed in 2016 and six years ago Trenteon King was one of two people charged in the killing. The murder case against Trenteon King fell apart because a search warrant wasn’t filled out correctly, thereby suppressing a key piece of evidence, and that mistake has gotten renewed attention in recent weeks.

“I hope it makes them more thorough with their paperwork, present it properly, and that the words are worded properly. To ensure other criminals are put to justice–one word over life is not replaceable,” said means. King is accused of shooting two people earlier this year during an argument at a store in Theodore, when he was arrested in April police said he had an illegal gun switch–King now faces a federal gun charge for the device. Means says prosecutors and police need to work together for convictions.

“Because that’s the only way we’re going to put an end to the crime rate in Mobile County right now, we have to work together as a whole,” said Means. King is expected back in state court for a preliminary hearing on June 15th.