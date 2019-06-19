SWAT Team standoff leads to arrest in weekend murder

A man from Prichard is in Metro Jail this morning, charged with the murder of a teenager over the weekend. Prichard Police announced the arrest overnight.

Police arrested 24-year-old DeJuan Crenshaw after what they describe as a somewhat lengthy standoff Tuesday night in Toulminville. Crenshaw has prior arrests for drug possession and disorderly conduct from 2013. Prichard Police haven’t said what this shooting was about.

Crenshaw mugshot from MCSO jail log

18-year-old Dorne De’Wayne Wheeler was shot and killed Saturday on Telegraph Road outside of a Church of God Pentecostal Church on Telegraph Road Saturday. Police say the victim was walking along Telegraph Road when shots were fired at him. That’s when he started running to the church, where he was shot and killed.

Witnesses told News 5 Saturday they heard at least a dozen shots. Several bullet holes can be seen on the side of the church. No one was at the church when the shooting happened.

Police say Crenshaw gave up peacefully, gave a full confession and apologized to the victim’s family.

ORIGINAL STORY

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is a news release from the Prichard Police Department: