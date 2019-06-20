MPD arrests wanted armed and dangerous suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a suspect wanted in connection to several robberies and a theft in Mobile.

Mobile Police say Hunter Busch was wanted on the following charges:

  • Robbery 1st x 2
  • Theft of Property 1st
  • Criminal mischief 2nd
  • Assault 3rd
  • Attempting to elude police
  • domestic violence 3rd
  • violating a protection order
  • possession of marijuana 2nd
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Mobile Police released details on a recent armed robbery Busch was wanted for. Police say it happened on Friday, June 14 at the Roadway Inn at 5488 Inn Road around 8:20 p.m. According to police, a man said he was leaving the elevator when another man armed with a gun was standing next to the elevator, waiting for it to open. The man said the suspect demanded his property and left the scene.

