MPD arrests wanted armed and dangerous suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a suspect wanted in connection to several robberies and a theft in Mobile.
Mobile Police say Hunter Busch was wanted on the following charges:
- Robbery 1st x 2
- Theft of Property 1st
- Criminal mischief 2nd
- Assault 3rd
- Attempting to elude police
- domestic violence 3rd
- violating a protection order
- possession of marijuana 2nd
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Mobile Police released details on a recent armed robbery Busch was wanted for. Police say it happened on Friday, June 14 at the Roadway Inn at 5488 Inn Road around 8:20 p.m. According to police, a man said he was leaving the elevator when another man armed with a gun was standing next to the elevator, waiting for it to open. The man said the suspect demanded his property and left the scene.