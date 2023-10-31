MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An arrest has been made in connection to an Oct. 20 shooting that left 35-year-old William Burton dead.

Burton’s stepfather said Burton was visiting a female friend of his when he was shot.

The shooting occurred at a home on the 5900 block of Bellingrath Road.

WKRG News 5 was at Mobile Police Department headquarters to speak with the arrested suspect, Kerry Miller, 31.

Upon questioning, Miller denied the allegations and said he was innocent.

“I’m sorry for the misunderstanding,” Miller said. “We’re going to get this straight.”

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

News 5’s Summer Poole, Asher Redd and Haylee Kennedy contributed to this story.