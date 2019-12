MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting at Godfather’s Pizza on Friday.

Police arrested 20-year-old Kamaris Gray Monday, December 2.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, November 29 at Godfather’s Pizza on Moffett Road.

A woman had been shot, she was taken to the hospital. No word on her condition.

LATEST STORIES: