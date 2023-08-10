SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) – An arrest made in the most recent theft of heavy equipment on the Gulf Coast left detectives scrambling to see if it was connected to other cases.

Kevin Nelson, 53, was arrested in connection to the theft of a $120,000 skid steer used to clear land for future development. It was stolen from a neighborhood job site on Howells Ferry Road in Semmes.

“These pieces of equipment are moving all over the place, there’s so much of it around,” Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind said. “They [thieves] know how to drive this equipment.”

The skid steer was found 3 miles away from the job site in the Mobile Police jurisdiction.

“In years’ experience, we’ve noticed that these guys will take this equipment and they’ll actually drive it off a job site and take it somewhere where they can come back later and get it,” Chief Freind said. “They’ll hide it and they’ll come back and get it later.”

Construction workers at the job site said they never leave their equipment on-site for fear that it could get stolen. They said they always lock up their equipment and they never leave keys in or around equipment.

The George County Sherriff’s Office said they are also investigating several cases similar to the Semmes theft. Chief Freind said detectives are looking into whether those cases and others across Mobile County are related.

“They’ll take it to another city or another state even and sell this equipment,” Chief Friend said.

Chief Freind said the police department is ‘possibly’ looking into other suspects, but he said their main focus is Nelson.