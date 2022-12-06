UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments.

Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved Moore from their facility to a police vehicle.

Hadaway said Moore had been in contact with police for weeks but until Tuesday had not come in person to give his account of the night’s shooting. Moore already had a murder warrant for Moore.

Hadaway said other suspects should “just come and talk to me, we’ll see what we can do.”

Moore said he was innocent and that police had the wrong person in custody.

At the time, police said a man was shot in the back and in the arm. Police said the man died at the scene from his injuries.