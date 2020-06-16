Arrest made in Mobile Walmart bomb threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a Sunday evening bomb threat at a Walmart in Mobile. Crystal Clark, 41 was booked in Mobile Metro Jail Monday evening and was released later that night. She is charged with making a terrorist threat

Mobile Police say the Walmart on the E I-65 Service Road received a suspicious phone call by loss prevention staff at 1:20 p.m. Sunday. An unknown female called twice and stated that everyone in Walmart would die that night. The Walmart received another call at 4:10 p.m., a woman saying there was a bomb inside the business. Walmart notified the police and had the store evacuated.

Police did not find any suspicious items during the search.

