MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a man in connection to an early Tuesday morning homicide at Isle Parkway Apartments.

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, officers responded to the apartments at 1622 Levene Road in reference to a man down. By the time officers arrived, 69-year-old Robert Ragona was found dead.

Mobile police have arrested Breore Williams Jr. as the suspect. He is charged with murder and first-degree burglary.