MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders.

15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Department said her cause of death was due to an fentanyl overdose. The boy charged in her death will be facing manslaughter and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charges, and will be charged as an adult.

Captain Paul Burch said they are aggressively addressing the use and distribution of fentanyl as they’ve seen an uptick in cases, and they hope to make more arrests from this case.

Burch said since Taylor’s death, people have started to come forward about fentanyl use and that it has affected a lot of young people in our community.

“Tragically but fortunately, as a result of this case, people are coming forward sending us information on persons who are dealing it and those type drugs.” said Burch. “We’re obviously interested in any illegal drugs, but right now we have a strong focus on anything fentanyl related because young people are losing their lives.”

Virginia Guy from the Drug Education Council said the first step to help stop the distribution of fentanyl is to deter those from wanting to use drugs.

“We provide prevention, intervention and recovery support.” said Guy. “So, if there’s any individual or family, looking for help, we can direct them in the right way.”

Her facility offers free services that are open and available to the public.