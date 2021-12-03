Arrest made in car-to-car shooting that killed young woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a suspect Friday in a deadly car-to-car shooting that happened near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Cemetary Lane on Nov. 8.

Jesse T. Dixon, Jr., 22, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Police say Canyra Osborne, 20, and a 21-year-old woman were driving near Martin Luther King Blvd. and Cemetery Lane when another vehicle pulled up to their vehicle and began shooting. Both were taken to University Hospital. Osborne later died from her injuries, and the 21-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.