Arrest made in Butternut Drive arson in Mobile

Mobile County

William Starling

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is charged with arson after two fires on the same street on Tuesday.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, William Starling was arrested in connection with two fires on Butternut Drive, which is near Mobile Regional Airport.

A News 5 viewer shared photos of a camper trailer that was destroyed.

Starling lives on the same street, jail records show.

