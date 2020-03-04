MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is charged with arson after two fires on the same street on Tuesday.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, William Starling was arrested in connection with two fires on Butternut Drive, which is near Mobile Regional Airport.
A News 5 viewer shared photos of a camper trailer that was destroyed.
Starling lives on the same street, jail records show.
LATEST POSTS:
- Arrest made in Butternut Drive arson in Mobile
- Baldwin County Career and Job fair set for March 10
- Bloomberg out, Biden resurgent after Super Tuesday victories
- Coast Guard to present Gold Lifesaving Medal to heroic groom
- Arkansas Co-workers shave heads at the office in a show of solidarity for recent worker’s breast cancer diagnosis