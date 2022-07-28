MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man believed to be involved in a shooting that happened off San Marino Drive. At least four people were shot at while sitting inside their cars back in 2020.

Claude Valrie III, was wanted by police after four people were shot at Oct. 16, 2020. The victims told police they drove to a home off San Marino Drive. When they arrived, Valrie shot at them, hitting their two vehicles.

One of the victims pulled out his gun and shot back, and Valrie ran from the scene. No one was injured, but officers continued to investigate the shooting.

A warrant was issued in 2020 for Valrie’s arrest. Valrie was wanted for four counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of discharging a gun in an occupied vehicle. Valrie, a Theodore resident, was booked into the metro jail July 27, 2022.

Valrie was also charged with:

Attempting to elude

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia