Arrest made in 2018 Prichard murder case

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — More than a year and a half after a man was shot and killed during an argument in Prichard, the man accused of pulling the trigger is now charged with murder.

Ray Miller, 61, was arrested Friday, January 10, and booked into Metro Jail on a murder charge.

Miller is accused of shooting and killing George Earl Coleman, 63, on Dunlap Circle in June 2018. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a heated argument.

Ray Miller (left), George Earl Coleman (right)

The day of the crime, police told News 5 a suspect had turned himself in and was being questioned. However, no charges were filed at the time.

Court records show a grand jury returned a secret indictment in the case in August 2019, charging Miller with murder in Coleman’s death.

