MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man believed connected to a deadly shooting at University Hospital on April 17. The suspect, Algernon Grayson, 22, was brought to Mobile Police headquarters Thursday afternoon.

Police arrived to University Hospital in the early morning of April 17 where they found Robert McMillian, 47, had been shot several times. McMillian was treated at the hospital and died.

Mobile investigators identified Grayson as a suspect. Grayson will be charged with murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to a police news release.

Grayson was booked for manslaughter in 2016. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years.

Grayson has been arrested twice in Mobile County in 2022. On March 10, he was charged with attempting to elude.

On May 4, Grayson was one of three arrested during a SWAT raid at a Prichard home. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.