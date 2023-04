The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in the Tuesday night Center Street shooting that left one dead.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in the Tuesday night Center Street shooting that left one dead.

Corey Moorer has been charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Rodrick Woods II, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Woods was found dead on scene.