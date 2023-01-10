MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a 2020 five-car crash on University Boulevard where four people were ejected from a car.

Travon D. Coleman, 23, was arrested after he was pulled over by officers at I-10 and Michigan Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Coleman is charged with first-degree assault and two other outstanding warrants.

On Aug. 14, 2020, police responded to University Boulevard at Eight Mile Creek Bridge for a traffic crash. Police said four people were ejected from one vehicle with a total of five vehicles involved in the crash.

The Saturn, with the four people who were ejected in it, passed a Chevy truck northbound on University Boulevard and hit a Nissan Armada head-on in the southbound lane. The Saturn hit a Lincoln Town Car behind the Armada. That is when the four people were ejected. The Chevy truck hit one of the people who was ejected “as he came to a stop.”

A U-Haul truck was struck by debris from the crash. A total of six people were transported to the hospital. At the time, police said four people were being treated for serious injuries while two were treated for minor injuries.

According to the jail log, Coleman was also arrested for other outstanding warrants including theft of property from Nov. 3, 2020, and giving a false name to an officer from July 22, 2021.