MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly breaking into a vehicle and attempting to break into two others, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported vehicle burglary at Yester Oaks Apartments at 3700 Whispering Pine around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They took a 17-year-old boy, who had a firearm, into custody and transported him to Strickland Youth Center.