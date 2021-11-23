Armed suspects wearing all black and ski masks rob off-campus student apartment near USA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 23, Mobile police say three people entered an unlocked apartment at Campus Quarters, an off-campus student housing complex near the University of South Alabama, and robbed a person.

When officers arrived at the housing complex, they say three unknown people wearing all black and ski masks entered the apartment armed with guns and demanded the victim’s personal property.

The subjects fled the scene before police officers arrived. No injuries were reported, and Mobile police are continuing to investigate.