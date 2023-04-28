MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are searching for a man who tried to rob a Chevron Food Mart at gun point late Thursday night.

Police were called to the store on Moffett Road at around 10:55 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 for a robbery in progress.

Police said an armed man walked into the store and demanded money from the cash register. The employee refused to give up any money and the would-be robber ran from the store before officers arrived.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700.