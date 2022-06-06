MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A gas station on Moffett Road was robbed on Saturday, June 4 just after midnight, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

A Chevron gas station employee was the victim of an armed robbery. Police were called to the gas station, located at 4126 Moffett Road, for the alleged robbery. Officers discovered that two males, who were unknown to the employee, entered the gas station.

According to officers, one of the men had a gun and demanded money. When the female employee said no, the two men left the gas station and fled on foot. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.