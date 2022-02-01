MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Grand Bay.

Family members of the woman robbed said the robbery happened on Feb. 1 at 12460 Highway 188. At about 4:30 a.m., a man came and robbed the woman at gunpoint, according to family members.

Family members said he took a work phone, the woman’s cell phone and about $900 in cash.

Family members are looking for any help in identifying the man. If you have any information about the robbery, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.