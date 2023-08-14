MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools are working with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department to place armed officers on campuses. This is in an effort to prevent an active shooter from coming to campus.

“In all these years that we have had these school shootings, you would always hear we have to do something, we have to do something, but nothing will ever get done,” Mobile County School Board Commissioner, Johnny Hatcher said.

While Hatcher was running for a seat on the board, this was a component of his campaign. Once he took his seat in November, actions were taken to get officers in schools.

Now, The Mobile County Commissioners, Mobile Sheriff’s Office and the school district are working out details when it comes to money.

The first year of funding would be $1,791,762 and the following years would be $1,213,260.32.

This money would fund 12 new Mobile County sheriff officers.

“The school board will fund those deputy positions. However, those will be mobile county deputies full-time employees that are employed by the sheriff’s office. But the funding is supplied by the school systems,” Mobile County Sheriff, Paul Burch said.

These officers will be placed at schools that have the longest response times. Currently, resource officers at the schools have to call 911 dispatch if there is an emergency.

“A resource officer has to call 911, 911 then has to call dispatch, dispatch has to dispatch the officer… with a deputy on campus when he sees anything, he hits a red button on his mic and walks over everybody and he gets immediate response, they come straight there,” Hatcher said.

This could be approved as early as the next Mobile Commission Board Meeting and Mobile School Board Meeting on the 28th.