MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a good day to get outside. Hundreds turned out for the annual Armed Forces Day at Battleship Park. It started with a 5k at the Battleship that traveled to the causeway. Organizers say they had more than 300 runners sign up.

“I think it’s all the pent-up energy over the year, the COVID year, and most of the people registered in the last two days so that tells you the weather had a lot to do with it,” said Louis Lartigue with the South Alabama Veterans Council. The celebration also honored the sacrifice of Alabama veterans who’ve died in the nearly two decades since the 9-11 terror attacks. Several vendors also set up on the grounds of Battleship Park.