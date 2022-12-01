MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they previously said was “armed and extremely dangerous” after being accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, according to the jail log.
Joshua Skipper, 37, was booked into Metro Jail at around 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Skipper is charged with attempted murder, certain persons forbidden and shooting into an occupied building/vehicle. Skipper has a second attempted murder charge in reference to him allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 18.
Citronelle Police said they were called to a home on North Fifth Street on Oct. 18 where Skipper’s ex-girlfriend told police he shot at her. On Nov. 27, Skipper was accused of shooting a man off Woodland Drive in Citronelle leaving him in “critical condition.”
Police have not given an update to the man shot on Nov. 27.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.