MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they previously said was “armed and extremely dangerous” after being accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, according to the jail log.

Joshua Skipper, 37, was booked into Metro Jail at around 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Skipper is charged with attempted murder, certain persons forbidden and shooting into an occupied building/vehicle. Skipper has a second attempted murder charge in reference to him allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 18.

Citronelle Police said they were called to a home on North Fifth Street on Oct. 18 where Skipper’s ex-girlfriend told police he shot at her. On Nov. 27, Skipper was accused of shooting a man off Woodland Drive in Citronelle leaving him in “critical condition.”

Police have not given an update to the man shot on Nov. 27.