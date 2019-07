MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A robbery suspect has been taken into custody in Mobile. Investigators say David Edwards robbed the A-Z Package Store on Dauphin Street on July 11. A victim says two armed men walked into the building, demanded money, then ran off.

Edwards has been charged with first-degree robbery. He has a long arrest history that includes charges for theft, marijuana possession, and disorderly conduct.