SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release.

33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they stopped Lott-Minix on Moffett Road just west of Schillinger Road for a traffic violation. The officers searched the car after noticing a “strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

Police said the street value of the methamphetamine was $10,470, the marijuana was $1,272 and $45,231 in cash.