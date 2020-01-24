Areas where rent is increasing in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some Mobile neighborhoods are seeing spikes in rent prices. Economists at Rent.com compiled data to show exactly which areas are seeing the largest monthly increases over the past twelve months.



Information was gathered by reviewing all neighborhoods in Mobile with sufficient available inventory on Apartment Guide and Rent.com and comparing the average price from December 2018 to December 2019 to find the neighborhoods with the highest percentage price increase in one-bedroom apartments.



These are the Mobile neighborhoods where rent has increased the most year to year, according to Rent.com.



Bolton– This is the area between Michael Boulevard, Airport Boulevard, and I-65. It includes apartment complexes like Pine Bend, The Estates at Lafayette Square, and Crossings at Pinebrook. According to Rent.com, the price increase over the past year is 2.45-percent, with the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment at $658.69.

Llanfair– This area includes apartment complexes like Yester Oaks and Maison de Ville. Borders are I-65, Dauphin Street, Airport Boulevard, and Azalea Road. The average rent for a one-bedroom is $641.71, and there has been a 4.75-percent rent increase over the past year.



Overton– This is in West Mobile with borders of Cody Road, Grelot Road, Hillcrest Road, and Cottage Hill Road. Inverness Lakes apartments and Lakeview at Cottage Hill are in this area. The average one-bedroom rent is $737.17 there, with a 5.72-percent increase over the past year.

Washington Square– Includes the area encompassed by Government Street, Michigan Avenue, South Broad Street, and Virginia Street. The apartment buildings aren’t as large in the downtown area, so fewer units per building than there are in other areas. The average price increase over the past year is 7.55-percent, with the average one-bedroom apartment going for $1,002.31 per month.



Compared to rent in cities across the United States, Mobile still has some of the lowest prices.

You can see the full report here: https://www.rent.com/blog/mobile-neighborhoods-rent-prices-increasing/

