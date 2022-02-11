MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many party goers may be wondering if golf carts are allowed during the Mardi Gras festivities. Well, yes and no. The answer is a little more complicated.

Regular golf carts are not allowed during the Mardi Gras festivities. Golf carts must be registered for street use on public roadways, according the Mobile Police Department’s website.

However, this doesn’t mean that all golf carts are banned from Mardi Gras. Golf carts that are considered low-speed vehicles or LSV’s, are allowed downtown during Mardi Gras, according to the website.

LSV’S must meet several standards to be licensed for street use. Golf carts must have:

A 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number

Manufacturer’s Statement of Origin certifying that the LSV complies with state safety regulations

Department of Transportation-approved windshields, seat belts, mirrors, four-wheel brakes, headlights, taillights and directional signals

Those driving LSV’s must follow these rules:

Must ride with the flow of traffic;

Not allowed on sidewalks; and

Cannot travel on blocked streets due to emergency vehicle access.

Waivers are granted to businesses who have been approved to work downtown during Mardi Gras, including vendors.