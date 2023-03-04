BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The weather is heating up and Spring Break is right around the corner which means beaches along the Gulf Coast will be filled with beachgoers visiting from near and far. One of the most frequently asked questions is: Can I bring my dog on the beach?

Dauphin Island allows you take your dogs on each beach, except the West End Beach. Dogs are not allowed there “due to the presence of critical bird nesting habits,” according to townofdauphinisland.org.

The Town of Dauphin Island has an island-wide leash law in place, however. This requires every dog to be “properly restrained” at all times.

