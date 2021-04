MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Public Safety Director spoke with WKRG News 5 about the former officer charged with sexual extortion, giving us more details about the investigation.

We got a tip about the arrest of 27-year old Jamorris Cage, a former Mobile Police Officer over the weekend. When we checked, the jail log only showed he was charged with two felonies. We pressed Mobile Police and got an answer that the charges were sexual extortion. Because of the nature of the crime, Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste was reluctant to give us any details about the crime just to be sensitive to the victims. "When charges are sexual in nature we are reluctant to talk about the context and nature of the charge, the biggest thing I would like to get through is that the victims didn't report this. It came out during casual conversation the victims were having with another officer who stepped up some weeks after it occurred."