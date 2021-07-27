Archdiocese of Mobile releases partial return to school COVID plan

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Archdiocese of Mobile has released part of the protocols for returning to school next month. In a letter to parents, Archbishop Thomas Rodi says those in Grades 7-12 who ARE vaccinated will NOT be required to wear a mask. He says it is recommended for those not vaccinated to wear a mask.

Students in Preschool are not required to wear a mask. The Archbishop will release guidance for grades K-6 at the beginning of August when the Alabama Department of Health releases its recommendations. These students do not meet the age requirement to receive the vaccine.

Schools will not require proof of vaccination. Archbishop Rodi says protocols can change throughout the school year as they monitor the pandemic.

