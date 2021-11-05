Archdiocese of Mobile lifts mask requirement

MOBILE. Ala. (WKRG) — Masks will no longer be required for all students and adults at all Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools beginning Monday, Nov. 8.
Masks are now optional at all of their 19 schools. The announcement comes after masks were made optional at the Archdiocese of Mobile’s three high schools on Oct. 18.
The Archbishop says they are highly recommending masks, but not requiring them, for those who are unvaccinated.
Full announcement from the Archbishop:
Dear Brothers and Sisters in the Lord,
I am grateful for the support of our parents, students and faculty members as we continue to navigate the difficulties of the pandemic. Fortunately, decreasing Covid-19 numbers allow for a change in our current policy. Beginning Monday, November 8, 2021, masks will be optional for all students and adults in our Catholic schools. Each principal will share with parents particular guidelines for their school community. We trust that parents will make the best decisions for their children and ask that our school communities respect the decisions of others.
For all those who remain unvaccinated, we highly recommend, but will not require, that face masks continue to be worn while indoors. We encourage families to seek guidance from their physicians regarding the vaccine.
We will continue to monitor the impact of Covid-19 in our schools and in our communities. Protocols in response to any changes will be adjusted accordingly.
May God bless you all.
Sincerely in the Lord,
Most Reverend Thomas J. Rodi
Archbishop of Mobile