Archdiocese of Mobile lifts mask requirement

MOBILE. Ala. (WKRG) — Masks will no longer be required for all students and adults at all Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools beginning Monday, Nov. 8.

Masks are now optional at all of their 19 schools. The announcement comes after masks were made optional at the Archdiocese of Mobile’s three high schools on Oct. 18.

The Archbishop says they are highly recommending masks, but not requiring them, for those who are unvaccinated.

Full announcement from the Archbishop: